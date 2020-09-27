Menu
Sr. Jean Hasenberg SSND

Hasenberg, Sr. Jean SSND

ELM GROVE – Sr. Jean Hasenberg SSND was born to Eternal Life on Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 89 years.

She is survived by her brothers, Lyle (Marlene) and Tom; 10 nieces and nephews and spouses; grandnieces; grandnephews; and the SSND community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Frances; and her sister-in-law, Gloria.

A funeral Mass and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass celebrating Jean's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 27, 2020.
