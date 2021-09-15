Hill, Jean Taylor

MADISON - Jean Taylor Hill, age 94, joined her beloved husband Peder "Pete" Hill in heaven on Sept. 12, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1927, in Wachapreague, Va.

On July 12, 1945, Jean met Pete on a blind date while Pete was a marine and stationed in Virginia. Three months later Oct. 1, 1945, they were married. They moved to Madison, Wis. They eventually purchased Jacobs Electric in 1966, where they worked together until they retired in 1983. Pete and Jean sold their business to their nephew Dan Rustick. In 1984 they retired to Sun Lakes, Ariz. Jean and Pete fell in love with life in Arizona.

Jean was very talented. She was a beautiful seamstress. Jean was also passionate about reading books, playing golf, bridge, and euchre.

Jean is survived by her sister, Gloria Taylor; her brother, John Taylor both of Virginia; her nephew, Daniel Rustick (who was always like a son to both her and Pete) and his wife, Debbie. She also has two nephews, David Rustick, Bob Rustick; two nieces, Susan Rustick, Rebecca Bowler, of Calif.; three great-nieces, Dana (Brad) Rice, Denise (Adam) Czeskleba, Danielle (Ivan Reeb) Rustick; and great nephew, D.J. Rustick; and many special friends.

Jean as proceeded in death by the love of her life Pete; parents, Agnes, and Harold Taylor; sister, Francis and brother, Donald.

Jean was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. We wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Waunakee Manor who went above and beyond with their kindness and their care and helped us through this very sad time in our life.

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

