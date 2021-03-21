Morris, Jean

STOUGHTON - Jean Morris, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born in Richland County on Sept. 27, 1926, the daughter of Cecil and Bernice Jones. Jean graduated from Viola High School in 1944. On April 7, 1947, she married Kenneth Morris of Richland County. They settled in the Madison area. Jean was a waitress for many years at various restaurants. She was an avid reader and letter writer, and loved cats. Jean's greatest joy was family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Sherrie (Ron) Hinderman, Sue (Daryl) Wells, Dave (Ellen) Morris, Rick Morris, and Jeanne Allen; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; loyal friend, Cheryl Holloway; brother, Richard Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, March 22 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton, and will be livestreamed. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. Please share your memories of Jean by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

