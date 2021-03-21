Menu
Jean Morris
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Morris, Jean

STOUGHTON - Jean Morris, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born in Richland County on Sept. 27, 1926, the daughter of Cecil and Bernice Jones. Jean graduated from Viola High School in 1944. On April 7, 1947, she married Kenneth Morris of Richland County. They settled in the Madison area. Jean was a waitress for many years at various restaurants. She was an avid reader and letter writer, and loved cats. Jean's greatest joy was family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Sherrie (Ron) Hinderman, Sue (Daryl) Wells, Dave (Ellen) Morris, Rick Morris, and Jeanne Allen; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; loyal friend, Cheryl Holloway; brother, Richard Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, March 22 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton, and will be livestreamed. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. Please share your memories of Jean by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street P.O. Box 231, Stoughton, WI
Mar
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street P.O. Box 231, Stoughton, WI

Nancy and Patrick Gibson
March 21, 2021
We were sad to learn about the passing of your mother. Aunt Jean was so sweet and thoughtful. She always sent us Christmas and anniversary cards. She will be fondly remembered.
Theron and Barbara Morris
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
March 21, 2021
