Jean Richardson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO

Richardson, Jean Ann (Allen)

SARASOTA, Fla. - Jean Ann (Allen) Richardson died Sept. 26, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born June 20, 1932, in Newark, N.J., to John U. and Isabell Boyle Allen, and grew up in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a graduate of the Edgewood Academy of the Sacred Heart, Madison, Wis., Class of 1950.

She married her high school sweetheart, George A. Richardson, on July 24, 1950. They had a loving marriage of 71 years. She is survived by her husband; eight adult children, Stephen (Susan), Thomas (Linda), Sue (Darrel), Frances (Douglas), James (Dianne), Sabrina (Doug), Caroline, and Norbert (Donna); 21 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sons, John and Daniel; and daughter, Mary (each of whom died as newborns).

Jean was longtime resident of Union, Mo., where she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish, and later a resident of Krakow, Mo., where she was a member of St. Gertrude's Parish. She was an active member of the Franklin County Country Club. Jean and her husband moved to Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Fla., in 2002, upon her husband's retirement from his medical practice. She was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fla. Jean was an avid golfer, skier, swimmer, and tennis and bridge player. She was very proud of her six holes-in-one on the golf course, more than anyone else in her large extended family.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church at a later date. Memorials may be made payable to The Union R-XI Foundation and sent to the Foundation at P.O. Box 500, Union, MO 63084.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss Jean every day. She was a wonderful lady filled with love and beauty. Our large family is her legacy of the love she had for George and her family. Such a special part of our family is now in heaven waiting for all of us. Bless you Jean. You were the best!
Susan Richardson
October 2, 2021
Sending love and prayers.
Galen Fields
Family
October 1, 2021
Jean was a wonderful Mother-In-Law who poured out her love in a style that was appropriate for the occasion. Jean’s Memories will be with us for all time!
Darrel Lackey
Family
October 1, 2021
