DANE – Jean H. Wigglesworth, aged 82, of Dane, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in her family home in Dane. She was born in Rockland, Maine, on Jan. 3, 1938, to Victor E. and Virginia (Rankin) Wilbur. After spending her childhood growing up along the coastal areas of Maine, she graduated in 1956 from Camden, Maine, High School. That fall she moved to Madison, Wis., and began classes at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. It was there that she met the man who would become her husband, Walter Wigglesworth. They were married in Lodi on June 24, 1958. They had been married for 58 years at the time of Walt's death in 2016.

Jean loved to serve our Lord, was a wonderful cook and gardener, and knit many mittens. Members of the FPC of Waunakee congregation often shared in the wealth of her gardens. Jean served as a Deacon at FPC and worked for the John Knox Presbytery, traveling throughout Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota on speaking engagements. She was also a member of the Light Team at FPC.

Jean's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren benefited from her love of cooking, and her recipes will be handed down through the generations because of this. Their hands were also kept warm through the Wisconsin winters because of the mittens she knit for them.

Jean is survived by her children, Marcia Chase of Dane, Peter (Rhonda) Wigglesworth of Lodi, Douglas Wigglesworth of Dane, and Julia (Ed) Ho of Denver. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren who loved her dearly; and nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Ellen Padley of Pine River, Manitoba; brother-in-law, Richard Glen (Barbara) Wigglesworth of Hernando, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Esther (Chrislaw) Wigglesworth; son, Lawrence Allen Wigglesworth; brother, Thomas R. Wilbur; sister-in-law, Susan (Gray) Wilbur; and brother-in-law, Donald Padley.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time, when it will be safer for all who wish to attend. The family will have a private interment of Jean's ashes at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Lodi, Wis. Memorials may be directed to Agrace Hospice Care, Inc., or First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee in memory of Jean.

The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care for their excellent care and support during Mom's time in hospice. Special thanks go to the Care Team leads, Joanna and Melanie, for without their support and caring, this would have been a far harder journey.

We also wish to thank Pastor Ben Ehrets of FPC. Your visits comforted Mom and made her journey with Lewy Body dementia easier to bear.

