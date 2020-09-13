Ames, Jeanette Jenkins

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Jeanette Ann (Jenkins) Ames passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, age 93, in memory care, after a protracted struggle with dementia.

Jeanette was born on Oct. 7, 1926, in Madison, Wis., to Raymond Charles and Alla Belle (Burroughs) Jenkins. They moved to Mount Horeb, where Jeanette graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1944. On Sept. 1, 1948, she married Robert D. Ames in Mount Horeb, Wis.

Before children, Jeanette worked as a secretarial assistant at various businesses in Madison, Wis. The family remained in Monona, Wis. until 1964, when they moved to Port Edwards. Robert, her husband, passed unexpectedly in March 1970. Jeanette worked in the HR office at Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Company until 1977 when she moved back to Madison. She continued in her HR capacity for Madison Silos, then BPA of Wisconsin until retirement.

Jeanette enjoyed bridge and bowling, fostering life-long friendships through them. She delighted in travels to Egypt, Greece, Alaska, England, and Mexico. She was an avid fan of Jeopardy and Badger Hockey. Tuning the TV from Perry Mason or The Lawrence Welk Show was forbidden. She had an early and deep affection for music and sang in the church choirs of Monona Methodist, Port Edwards UMC, and finally, Asbury UMC in Madison, Wis. If Jeanette's next destination has a chorus, she comes to it highly recommended.

Jeanette loved her family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt. Until the very end, she chose to smile, even though her condition left her with little reason to. All of us shall miss that constant source of comfort and confirmation.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond C. Jenkins and Alla B. Jenkins, her brother, Leon, and his wife, Molly, and by the husband she dearly missed, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Rayla (Jerry) Erding of Stilwell, Kan., and by her son Kerry, and his wife, Donna Kincaid, of Rome, Wis. She has numerous nieces and nephews, who were included in her circle of affection.

At this time, no memorial service is planned, subject to reconsideration. She will be interred at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb, Wis. No memorials, but if inclined, consider a gift to a favorite charity in her memory, or offer assistance where it is most needed, perhaps to your church, a humane shelter, or the Alzheimer's Association. And, like Jeanette, be sure to let those you love know it.