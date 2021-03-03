Menu
Jeanette Annen
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Annen, Jeanette Gertrude

MADISON - Jeanette Gertrude Annen, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
She was a great woman. We will miss her. She always made great cookies that she brought to work for the holidays. She even continued to bring cookies after she retired.
Jon Johansen
March 3, 2021
