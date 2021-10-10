Hedwall, Jeanette (Nickel)

HENDERSON, Nev. - Jeanette Hedwall, 84, born on March 21, 1937, passed away on Aug. 27, 2021. Jeanette was born and raised in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. She was the daughter of George and Sophie Nickel. After graduation she worked a short time at an insurance agency before beginning her career selling pianos at Ward Brodt Piano Store in Madison. Then she was asked by the owner of the Sherman Clay Piano Store in Seattle, Wash., to come out there and manage his store in Seattle. She was very successful there and stayed there until retirement. Upon retirement she moved to Henderson, Nev.

She is survived by a son, Tom (Barbara) Klevegaard; son-in-law, Tim Haldeman; grandchildren, Austin and Allison, and Spencer and Sayre Klevegaard; her partner, Mike; and her ex, John Klevegaard. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Junia; and her daughter, Tammy Haldeman. She will be missed by her family and her many friends, both in Madison and Henderson.