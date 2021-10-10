Menu
Jeanette Ross
Ross, Jeanette

MADISON - On Dec. 21, 2020, Jeanette Ross, Emeritus Professor of UW Piano Music, died at her home, aged 97. Private graveside services were held at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, Ill., with the Rev. David Spalding of the First Presbyterian Church officiating.

Jeanette Ross's piano teaching experience included Monticello College (Godfrey, Ill.) and newly developed programs in the Prep Piano Department at Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.). She came to the University of Wisconsin in 1957 to re-develop the class piano program and to teach more advanced students, retiring in 1990.

A memorial service, remembering Jeanette, will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, WI 53703, at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Rev. Dr. Jessica Patchett will be officiating. We ask that masks be worn inside the church, and social distancing will be practiced.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
