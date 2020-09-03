Stieve, Jeanette K.

BARABOO - Jeanette K. Stieve, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo on Sept.1, 2020. She was born to Florence and August Tourdot on April 23, 1934, in Reedsburg, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, a grandson, Nathan Stieve, and a granddaughter, Samantha Stieve, along with her brothers, George, Charlie, Edward, and Joseph Tourdot, and sisters, Mary Gallagher, Anna Wegner, and Helen Kaul.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Mary) Stieve, Teresa (Craig) Gaetzke, Harvey (Michele) Stieve, Thomas (Laura) Stieve, Ella (Rick) Sherman, Jeanene (Rian) Von Wald, Dale (Aimee) Stieve, and Marjorie Stieve, 18 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren along with her sisters, Ruth Lawinger, Florence (Wallace) Bradley, and Evelyn (Edward) Bulin, her brother, Robert (Donna) Tourdot, her sisters-in-law, Mary Tourdot and Pat Tourdot, her brother-in-law, Johnnie Wegner, and many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Interment will take place at Rock Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 4 until 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, and on Saturday from noon until the time of mass. Face masks are required, and the funeral service is limited to 100 people. Your presence at the visitation is strongly encouraged.

The family would like to share a special thank you to the staff of St. Clare Meadows for their loving care of Jeanette during the last several months. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.