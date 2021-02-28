Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne Rae Bigler
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Bigler, Jeanne Rae

MADISON/BLUE MOUNDS - Jeanne Rae Bigler, age 65, of Blue Mounds, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 25, 1956, at St. Joseph Hospital in Dodgeville, the daughter of Jack Bigler and Donna (U'Ren) Bigler.

Jeanne grew up with her family on the Bigler farm and attended the MARC Center in Mount Horeb. She then moved to Madison to continue with the MARC Center, where she worked as an assembler. Jeanne was a member of West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church. She enjoyed listening to music, playing "patty-cake" and spending time with her family.

Jeanne will be dearly missed by her mother, Donna Bigler; siblings, David (Karin) Bigler, Julie Bigler (Gene Short), Steve (Renee) Bigler, Kim Bigler (Tammy Frey) and Scott (Doreen) Bigler; and many nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bigler; and grandparents, Blanche and Harvey U'Ren and Bertha and John Bigler.

A private service will be held at West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at West Blue Mounds Cemetery.

A special thank you to all those involved with the MARC program over the years, the REM program for their years of tender loving care, and lastly to Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Jeanne's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
All my love to Jeanne's family.
Marcia Pockat
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results