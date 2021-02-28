Bigler, Jeanne Rae

MADISON/BLUE MOUNDS - Jeanne Rae Bigler, age 65, of Blue Mounds, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 25, 1956, at St. Joseph Hospital in Dodgeville, the daughter of Jack Bigler and Donna (U'Ren) Bigler.

Jeanne grew up with her family on the Bigler farm and attended the MARC Center in Mount Horeb. She then moved to Madison to continue with the MARC Center, where she worked as an assembler. Jeanne was a member of West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church. She enjoyed listening to music, playing "patty-cake" and spending time with her family.

Jeanne will be dearly missed by her mother, Donna Bigler; siblings, David (Karin) Bigler, Julie Bigler (Gene Short), Steve (Renee) Bigler, Kim Bigler (Tammy Frey) and Scott (Doreen) Bigler; and many nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bigler; and grandparents, Blanche and Harvey U'Ren and Bertha and John Bigler.

A private service will be held at West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at West Blue Mounds Cemetery.

A special thank you to all those involved with the MARC program over the years, the REM program for their years of tender loving care, and lastly to Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Jeanne's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

