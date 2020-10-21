Jones, Jeanne Marie (Mulligan)

COLUMBUS - Jeanne Marie (Mulligan) Jones, age 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With profound sadness, our loving mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched has left us while sleeping peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, in Columbus, Wis.

Private graveside services will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Columbus.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their excellent care and comfort given to our mother.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus, Wis., or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

