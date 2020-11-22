Matson, Jeanne L.

STOUGHTON - Jeanne L. Matson passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton. She was born in Madison, Wis., on July 10, 1931. Jeanne attended Rockford College, was a co-founder of Matson & Associates, Inc., and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and Elizabeth Circle.

Survivors include her children, Gay L. (David) Huenink, Jane A. (Rob) Crawford, John R. (Sherry) Matson, and Thomas W. (Renee) Matson Jr. In addition, Jeanne was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Matson; her parents, Dr. William Homer Krehl and Elenore Hobbins Foy; and her brothers, Thomas W. Krehl and John A. Krehl.

A private family burial was held on Nov. 17, 2020, at the Riverside Cemetery. Please share your memories of Jeanne at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

