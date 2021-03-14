Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne Silverberg
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Silverberg, Jeanne Ruth

MADISON - Jeanne Ruth Silverberg, age 90, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021, after a short illness. Jeanne was the calming voice of reason no matter what the problem. That voice, along with her beautiful smile, will be in our hearts forever.

Born in the Bronx, Jeanne was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan, even though she lived only a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. This passion, along with her passion for art, led to a strong throwing arm to play third base in softball and a degree in commercial art and a minor in clerical services from Hunter College. Jeanne loved growing up in the Bronx and cherished an annual night on the town with her dear lifelong friends to see the spectacular Rockettes at Rockefeller Center.

She left New York after meeting the love of her life on a blind date while visiting her aunt and uncle in Madison. Jeanne and Joe were married on Feb. 1, 1953, and just celebrated their 68th anniversary. Jeanne became a true Madisonian, which was evident in her love of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

While raising their three children, David, Steve and Cindy, Jeanne and Joe became very involved with their community. Along with working beside Joe in their QualiTemps business, Jeanne was a dedicated volunteer and board member to organizations such as Temple Beth El Sisterhood, Jewish Social Services, Meriter Retirement Board, Friends of Meriter and Capitol Lakes Foundation. If there was a job to be done, Jeanne always stepped up, added it to her infamous list, and completed the task with her usual grace. Jeanne and Joe supported many wonderful community causes to help support and build a stronger Madison for future generations. Their beautiful circle of friends, old and new, were a constant blessing in their lives.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Sadye and Irving Dinion; her brother, Marty Dinion; in-laws, Rose and Sam Silverberg; sister- and brother-in-law, Sally and Peter Jacobs; her match-making Aunt Sara and Uncle David Fellman; cousin, Michael Fellman; nephew, Stephen Dinion; and, among many dear friends, Nadine Shapiro.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Joe; children, David (Betsy Huebel), Steve (Lisa Gaumnitz) and Cindy Kamps (David); adoring grandchildren, Hailey Riggle, Sam Silverberg and Jack Silverberg; sister-in-law, Bernice Dinion; cousin, Laura Fellman; and nieces and nephews.

A small family funeral is planned, with a celebration of life at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

To honor Jeanne, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Social Services, Capitol Lakes Foundation or Meriter Foundation.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Offering our sympathies to Joe and the family. Jeanne,an exceptional, outstanding Woman .from the family and relatives of Marsh Krone.
Patricia Putnam
March 8, 2022
Jeanne was such a ray of sunshine. Joe, my good sailing friend and business mentor will help me keep hee memory aluve
Nancy Nie
Friend
July 10, 2021
Joe and family, Our sincere sympathies at the passing of your Dear Jeanne. from the families of Marsh Krone and Bill Putnam.
Krone & Putnam families
March 18, 2021
Dear Joe, Jon became acquainted with Jeanne through their mutual service on Madison's Children's Dyslexia Center's Board of Benefactors and its fund-raising committee. She was a real spark-plug and a wonderful woman who will be missed by many. You have our deepest sympathy.
Jon and Susan Udell
March 18, 2021
I knew Jeanne from the Merited Hospital gift shop. She was so kind, helpful and interesting too talk with. My deepest sympathy and sincere prayers for all family and friends.
Mary Lee Rossmaessler
March 15, 2021
Joe, David, Stevie, and Cindy: I am very sorry for the loss of Jeanne. She was a delight! Sending good thoughts your way. David Dutch
David S Dutch
March 14, 2021
Joe, so sorry for your loss. You and Jeanne were amongst my favorite clients at the bank. She will be missed by many. Jan Everson
Jan Everson
March 14, 2021
Jeanne and Joe were avid followers of the Capitol City Band and will be missed by all. Beautiful souls. Supporters of so many things. Always there for the annual Tribute to the Troops. Condolences to Joe and the family.
Jim Latimer
March 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results