Silverberg, Jeanne Ruth

MADISON - Jeanne Ruth Silverberg, age 90, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021, after a short illness. Jeanne was the calming voice of reason no matter what the problem. That voice, along with her beautiful smile, will be in our hearts forever.

Born in the Bronx, Jeanne was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan, even though she lived only a few blocks from Yankee Stadium. This passion, along with her passion for art, led to a strong throwing arm to play third base in softball and a degree in commercial art and a minor in clerical services from Hunter College. Jeanne loved growing up in the Bronx and cherished an annual night on the town with her dear lifelong friends to see the spectacular Rockettes at Rockefeller Center.

She left New York after meeting the love of her life on a blind date while visiting her aunt and uncle in Madison. Jeanne and Joe were married on Feb. 1, 1953, and just celebrated their 68th anniversary. Jeanne became a true Madisonian, which was evident in her love of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

While raising their three children, David, Steve and Cindy, Jeanne and Joe became very involved with their community. Along with working beside Joe in their QualiTemps business, Jeanne was a dedicated volunteer and board member to organizations such as Temple Beth El Sisterhood, Jewish Social Services, Meriter Retirement Board, Friends of Meriter and Capitol Lakes Foundation. If there was a job to be done, Jeanne always stepped up, added it to her infamous list, and completed the task with her usual grace. Jeanne and Joe supported many wonderful community causes to help support and build a stronger Madison for future generations. Their beautiful circle of friends, old and new, were a constant blessing in their lives.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Sadye and Irving Dinion; her brother, Marty Dinion; in-laws, Rose and Sam Silverberg; sister- and brother-in-law, Sally and Peter Jacobs; her match-making Aunt Sara and Uncle David Fellman; cousin, Michael Fellman; nephew, Stephen Dinion; and, among many dear friends, Nadine Shapiro.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Joe; children, David (Betsy Huebel), Steve (Lisa Gaumnitz) and Cindy Kamps (David); adoring grandchildren, Hailey Riggle, Sam Silverberg and Jack Silverberg; sister-in-law, Bernice Dinion; cousin, Laura Fellman; and nieces and nephews.

A small family funeral is planned, with a celebration of life at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

To honor Jeanne, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Social Services, Capitol Lakes Foundation or Meriter Foundation.

