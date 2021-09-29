Ballweg, Jeffrey Scott

MARTINSVILLE/CROSS PLAINS - Jeffrey Scott Ballweg, age 62, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by family members. He was born Aug. 9, 1959, to Andrew and Lois (Kelter) Ballweg of Mazomanie. He married Barbara Buechner on July 17, 1982. Jeff worked for Bell Laboratories for over 40 years, retiring in March of 2019.

He loved bowling, spending time with his grandkids and was a baseball fanatic. He loved going to watch baseball games, umpiring, playing softball and helping coach.

He is survived by his three children, Tami, Andy, and Peter (Ashley); mother, Lois Ballweg; brothers, Gary (Deborah), Wayne, Kevin (Sue), Brian (Louise), and Tim (Michelle); sister-in-law, Debbie; and grandchildren, Bentley and Jackson.

He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Linda (Dave) Ripp, Mary Buechner and Janice (Mike) Sutcliffe Lawler; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; father, Andrew; brother, Darrell; sister, Jennifer Frame; in-laws, Andrew and Adella Buechner; brothers-in-law, Robert Sutcliffe and John Frame; sister-in-law, Sara Ballweg; and nephew, Michael Ripp.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARTIN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle. The Rev Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee. Friends may also call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

