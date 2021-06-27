Christianson, Jeffrey "Animal"

STOUGHTON - Jeffrey "Animal" Christianson of Stoughton, Wis., age 60, lost his battle with ALS on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born in Racine, Wis., on June 14, 1961, to Arthur Christianson and Gert (Whaley) Christianson.

Jeff was a larger-than-life person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and, more than anything, spending time with family and friends. He will never know how many lives he touched, especially when he played Santa Claus for everyone.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Kay Lewis of Stoughton; mother, Gert Christianson of Stoughton; father-in-law, Elmer Henderson of McFarland; sister, Sandra Harrison of Stoughton; brother, Tom (Linda) Christianson of Stoughton; stepchildren, Larry (Tammy) Lewis of Edgerton and Laurie (Mike) Godfrey of Mineral Point; niece, Lisa (Don) Fallin of Alameda, Calif.; nephew, Marrsan (Corrina) Harrison of Bay City, Ore.; step-grandchildren, Elise (Chris Tessman) Soehnlein of Fischer, Texas, Ashley Collicott of Beloit, Cody Wardell of Menominee and Cord Wardell (Melanie) of Platteville; and seven bonus great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Christianson; and mother-in-law, Doris Henderson.

There will be a celebration of life for Jeff at the BROOKLYN COMMUNITY CENTER, 102 N. Rutland Ave., Brooklyn, WI, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Special thanks to everyone from hospice and Agrace for all the wonderful care of Jeff and the family at this time. And thanks to many good friends, too many to mention.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

