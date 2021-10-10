Davis, Dr. Jeffrey Dinsdale

VERONA - Jeffrey Dinsdale "Jeff" Davis passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, at home with his family by his side.

Jeff was born on July 10, 1947, to Dr. Frederick Jefferson Davis and Mary McGuire and was raised in Madison, Wis. He graduated from East High School as a National Merit Scholar. He attended Stanford University, the University of Wisconsin Medical School, and the University of Oregon for his residency and fellowship.

Jeff returned to Madison in 1980 and worked as a gastroenterologist in the Madison area for over 40 years. He was a respected physician who was devoted to his patients and loved teaching medical students.

Outside of work, Jeff enjoyed road trips to race tracks, going to Summerfest, and taking vacations with his children. Jeff was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan and attended races throughout the country.

Jeff is survived by his dearly beloved children, Gregory Davis (Mariane Lippi Davis), Samantha Davis O'Neil (Corey O'Neil), and Jennifer Davis (Mitchell Josephson); as well as Deb, devoted mother to their children, whom he always called his best friend. Jeff is also survived by his loving brothers, Chris Davis (Kathy) and Dr. Bill Davis (Nan); and his nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

The Davis family would like to thank Dr. Jacqueline Mullvain and the entire staff of the SSM Health Cancer Care Center for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org).

The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434