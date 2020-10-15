Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeffrey Kingsley

Kingsley, Jeffrey

MAUSTON - Jeffrey Kingsley, age 62, of Mauston, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the TURNPOINT PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 659 Ellinwood Avenue in Reedsburg, Wis. Visitation will be held before the service, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and again following the service, until 1 p.m.

Jeffrey was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Alwyn and Joyce (Jozwiak) Kingsley. He attended schools in Wisconsin Dells. Following school he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1976, and following a tour of duty he was honorably discharged in 1981. He returned home, held various jobs and lastly worked for 19 years at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center and retired from there in January of this year.

Jeffrey is survived by a brother, Lee; sisters, Sheri (Joseph) Carraway, Rosemarie Kingsley, Pamela (William) Haag and Wendy Kingsley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Walter, Gregory and Randy.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.