Kingsley, Jeffrey

MAUSTON - Jeffrey Kingsley, age 62, of Mauston, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the TURNPOINT PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 659 Ellinwood Avenue in Reedsburg, Wis. Visitation will be held before the service, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and again following the service, until 1 p.m.

Jeffrey was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Alwyn and Joyce (Jozwiak) Kingsley. He attended schools in Wisconsin Dells. Following school he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1976, and following a tour of duty he was honorably discharged in 1981. He returned home, held various jobs and lastly worked for 19 years at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center and retired from there in January of this year.

Jeffrey is survived by a brother, Lee; sisters, Sheri (Joseph) Carraway, Rosemarie Kingsley, Pamela (William) Haag and Wendy Kingsley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Walter, Gregory and Randy.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884