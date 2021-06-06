Menu
Jeffrey Nelson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Nelson, Jeffrey P.

MADISON – Jeffrey P. Nelson, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 16, 1948, in Racine, Wis., to Walter and Jeanette (Caspers) Nelson.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Friends may greet the family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
30
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
30
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
30
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Jul
30
Service
4:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home Madison - Speedway
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 5, 2021
