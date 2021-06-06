Nelson, Jeffrey P.

MADISON – Jeffrey P. Nelson, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 16, 1948, in Racine, Wis., to Walter and Jeanette (Caspers) Nelson.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Friends may greet the family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

