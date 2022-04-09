Jeffrey A. Romens

Feb. 12, 1955 - Apr. 5, 2022

GREEN BAY - Jeffrey A. Romens, age 67, of Green Bay, WI and formerly of Hayward, WI passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

Jeffrey Allen Romens was born February 12, 1955 in Madison, WI the son of Floyd and Joan (Friemoth) Romens. He was raised in Madison and graduated from Edgewood High School. In his youth he enjoyed playing football and hockey. After high school, Jeff continued his education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and then Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, WI where he studied heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Jeff returned to Madison where he began his career in HVAC service with Midwest Heating and Air Conditioning. He spent over 20 years with this company and during that time he also taught at Madison Area Technical College. Jeff moved to Hayward, WI where he went to work with Northern Lakes Cooperative and taught at Chippewa Valley Technical School. On July 19, 2003 Jeff was joined in marriage to Joyce Reyes in Hayward. Jeff continued working with COMO Oil and Propane and then Visocky Plumbing and Heating. In 2014, Jeff and Joyce moved to Green Bay, WI where he worked for Johnstone Supply in Appleton, WI, but Jeff and Joyce kept their home in Hayward, where Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, producing maple syrup, and making all kinds of foods based on ingredients he and his family hunted or grew (sausage, tomato salsas, spaghetti sauce, chili, breads). Jeff is survived by his wife of 18 years, Joyce; two daughters, Carolyn Romens of Madison, WI, Alissa (John) Dyreby of Madison, WI; two grandchildren, Kira and Fyn Dyreby; five siblings, Linda (Marc Steinberg) Romens of Taos, NM, Kathryn (Don) Hawkins of Phlox, WI, Janet (Michael) Roessler of Cross Plains, WI, Gregg (Suzi) Romens, of Hayward, WI, Margaret Mary (James) Horton of Fox Lake, WI; and six nephews and four nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jeff at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward with Father David Neuschwander officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 on Tuesday at the church. A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Hayward, WI in the park where Jeff and Joyce were married. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left for Jeff's family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.