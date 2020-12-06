Schmitt, Jeffrey D

DANE/LODI - Jeffrey D. Schmitt, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on Oct. 9, 1960, the son of Roman and Mary Lou (Kalscheur) Schmitt. Those that knew Jeff will remember him for his welcoming smile, making birthdays special and his dedicated work ethic helping on the family farm.

In addition to his mom, Mary Lou, Jeff is survived by his brother, Roman "Romie" (Karen); his sisters, Joyce (Ron) Richardson and Jane (Marty) Mulcahy; sister-in-law, Kim Schmitt; 11 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dad; and his brother, Jim.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Michael's Church Dane with the Rev. Father Joseph Baker officiating. Burial took place at the church cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff, volunteers and residents at Divine Rehab and Nursing of Lodi for their excellent care and support during his last two years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

