Jeffrey "JT" Tracy
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Tracy, Jeffrey Scott "JT"

EAU CLAIRE - Jeffrey Scott "JT" Tracy, 64 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Eau Claire, Wis., with his close family by his side. Jeff was born on Nov. 15, 1956, in Belmont, Wis.

In 1980 JT began his career in the Broadband Industry in Fitchburg, Wis., after many years of playing music and enjoying the "band life." After years of cable construction, installation and troubleshooting he changed his career path to become a Master Electrician and Inspector. After working with several firms, JT and his wife, Lora, began their own business, "Premier Electric." JT ended his career working for the union as an electrician in Madison, Wis.

JT enjoyed traveling, camping, playing his guitars and continuing to learn from his favorite historian TV shows. He enjoyed the casual companionship with his fictional donkey friends, Ivan and Honey Hooves.

JT is survived by his daughter, Kayla Koplitz; son, Chase Clayton Tracy (Jessi); ex-wife, Lora Vaccaro-Tracy; his brothers, Steve Tracy (Nancy) and Cubby Tracy (Sha); his sister, Judy Ferrin; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Joyce Tracy; and his brother, Scott Tracy.

There will be a celebration of life to remember music and memories of the good times on Saturday, Oct. 2, at BENVENUTO'S ITALIAN GRILL in Fitchburg, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
BENVENUTO'S ITALIAN GRILL
Fitchburg, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy and prayers go out to the family and friends of Jeff. The class gathered recently and shared many stories from 12 years of school together, in which "Tracy" was often mentioned. It was never boring when Jeff was around! Good times.
BHS Class of 1974
School
September 19, 2021
My heart goes out to his family remembering when Jeff and his brothers came out to the farm.
Mark Moody
Family
September 19, 2021
I am so sad to read this notice! JT was a really good person and tried to stay in touch with his friends and classmates! He will be missed!
Lois Blackbourn
Friend
September 19, 2021
