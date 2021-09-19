Tracy, Jeffrey Scott "JT"

EAU CLAIRE - Jeffrey Scott "JT" Tracy, 64 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Eau Claire, Wis., with his close family by his side. Jeff was born on Nov. 15, 1956, in Belmont, Wis.

In 1980 JT began his career in the Broadband Industry in Fitchburg, Wis., after many years of playing music and enjoying the "band life." After years of cable construction, installation and troubleshooting he changed his career path to become a Master Electrician and Inspector. After working with several firms, JT and his wife, Lora, began their own business, "Premier Electric." JT ended his career working for the union as an electrician in Madison, Wis.

JT enjoyed traveling, camping, playing his guitars and continuing to learn from his favorite historian TV shows. He enjoyed the casual companionship with his fictional donkey friends, Ivan and Honey Hooves.

JT is survived by his daughter, Kayla Koplitz; son, Chase Clayton Tracy (Jessi); ex-wife, Lora Vaccaro-Tracy; his brothers, Steve Tracy (Nancy) and Cubby Tracy (Sha); his sister, Judy Ferrin; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Joyce Tracy; and his brother, Scott Tracy.

There will be a celebration of life to remember music and memories of the good times on Saturday, Oct. 2, at BENVENUTO'S ITALIAN GRILL in Fitchburg, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.