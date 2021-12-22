Felton, Jennifer L.

MIDDLETON - Jennifer L. Felton, age 49, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, following a courageous fight, succumbed to cancer at Meriter Hospital.

Jennifer was born in Madison to Drs. Kenneth W. (Lone Rock) and Susan A. (Simonson; Fort Atkinson) Reagles. She graduated from Jamesville-DeWitt High School in New York and attended Syracuse University and many art institutes. She was a new-born photographer and a creative artist, but her principal passions were as a mother and wife. She was deeply devoted to her children and enthusiastically cheered them on at their athletic pursuits, cheer competitions, dance recitals, and academic endeavors.

Jennifer is survived by her parents; husband, Derrick Story, Nursing Adminstrative Coordinator at Meriter Hospital; and children, Maurice ("Reese") A. Felton II, Carlee E. Felton, and Lilah J. Story.

Jennifer was a very private person. Accordingly, there will be no visitation or funeral services; rather, there will be a celebration of her life by her family at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a fund in Jennifer's memory may be sent to https://gofund.me/1cfea913.

