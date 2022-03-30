Menu
Jennifer Jane Spencer
Jennifer Jane Spencer

Feb. 16, 1956 - March 25, 2022

MARSHALL - Jennifer Jane Spencer, age 66, of Marshall, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 30, 2022.
