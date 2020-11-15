Valtierra, Jennifer S.

MIDDLETON - Jennifer Svedjan Valtierra, age 55, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Middleton, Wis., after a brave battle with glioblastoma. She was born on May 11, 1965, in Roseau, Minn., the daughter of Ron Svedjan and Alyce Turgeon. As a child she loved to sing, play in the woods, and swim in the river. She graduated from Bemidji High School Class of 1983, earned her degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau-Claire, and completed her master's in education at University of California-San Bernadino.

She is survived by her husband, Rich Valtierra; her children, Anthony and Aviana; her mother, Alyce Turgeon; her father, Ronald Svedjan; her sisters, Shari (Tom) Blindt and Stef (Mike) Pavlicek; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends that she loved like family.

She met the love of her life, Richard, in 1991 while teaching middle school in California. There was an instant connection that developed into the deep love they shared. The two married in 1993 and spent 27 blissful years united in marriage.

Jennifer worked as a special education teacher for many years, but her primary job throughout her life was being a mother-which was her true passion. In 1999, Jennifer and Richard adopted Anthony, followed by Aviana in 2001. Her children were the absolute center of her universe, although words could never truly describe the love she had for them.

Although Anthony and Avi were her only children, she was an instant mother and friend to all, and treated everyone who entered her home with compassion, kindness and hospitality. Jennifer also loved her two rescue poodles, Jake and Max, and countless creatures alike who entered her garden, especially the hummingbirds, cardinals, and 16 beautiful koi fish who live in her pond (and yes, she did know all their names by heart).

Jen loved her family's time in Hawaii, which became their adopted second home. She always said her soul lived on Kauai, and her love of the people, birds, and gardens was reflected throughout all aspects of her life.

Jennifer is a person that will be remembered for her zest for life and her overwhelming compassion and gracious heart. She showed others that there is no limit to the amount of people that you can invite into your heart, and she was quick to extend light, love and advice for those who needed it.

Jennifer fought her year-long battle with brain cancer with the utmost grace. She spent her final months surrounded by family and friends, and never failed to crack a joke or make those around her laugh. Until the very end, she regularly reminded her family and friends how much she loved them and how grateful she was to everyone in her life.

Although her life was cut far too short, we all find peace knowing that her generous spirit would fill a thousand lifetimes and touched an infinite number of souls throughout her time on earth. While Jenny is gone, we know that she will never be too far from us and that she will always be among us singing with the birds, dancing with the wind and among the shining stars – always guiding us in the right direction.

A private family ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, with the help of Cress Funeral Services in Madison, followed by a Celebration of Life post-Covid. Flowers are welcome for the family ceremony, and memorial gifts are preferred to Issels Foundation, as the treatments she received in Santa Barbara 'were totally me.' Her wish was for others on similar journeys to be able to receive the same. Gifts can be made to Issels Foundation Inc., 8711 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, PMB 101, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85255. Gifts will be designated to provide support for needy cancer patients to benefit from this treatment.

If we have learned anything from Jenny, it is that she is someone we hope to emulate. She will be remembered, but never forgotten. Aloha! Until we meet again.

