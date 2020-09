Ebidon, Jeremy

MADISON - Jeremy Ebidon passed away on June 20, 2020. He is survived by Kelly Sparapani, Ed Ebidon, Kelly Kueffer, and Robert Kueffer.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406