Jerome Hoepker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Hoepker, Jerome F.

MADISON - Jerome F. Hoepker, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, at home. He was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in Madison, the son of John and Eunice (Steward) Hoepker. Jerry married Jane E. Wolf on Jan. 18, 1964, and together they farmed with their children on their five-generation farm in the Town of Burke.

Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, teasing manner and as a generous friend. He loved farming and was immensely proud of the poultry and hog farm he operated with his family. He also loved running heavy equipment and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139. Jerry also enjoyed traveling and together with his wife traveled the U.S. and Canada in their motorhome, even going as far as Alaska. Friends will also remember him for his love of Corvettes, cruising the countryside with a good friend or with a club; no matter what you were doing, it was all ways a good time with him around.

Survivors include his children, Lorne (Terri) Hoepker, John Hoepker and Laura Hoepker (Brad Warren); grandson, Travis Hoepker; sister, Donna Lothe; aunt, Virginia Steward; brothers-in-law, Tom (Terry) Wolf, Dudley Wolf, and Jay Wolf; nieces; nephews; cousins; and special friend, MaryAnn Annen, whose love and support allowed him to pass at home.

Jerome was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; and parents, John and Eunice Hoepker.

He will be buried at Burke Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be planned for spring.

Memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very fortunate to have Jerry and his wife, my cousin Jane as family members. I miss them! Please see other tributes to Jerry on the Cress website.
Carey Fleischmann
Family
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Lorne, John and Laura for your loss. Your dad was always the life of the party with his teasing and/or jokes. I have many fun memories catching chickens or herding ducks on to trucks at your farm. Whenever I was with your dad he would bring a smile or laugh to me. May his positive energy continue to live within you.
Kevin Hoepker
Family
January 11, 2022
So sorry to hear of Jerry passing. The best Thanksgivings were at Jane and Jerry's farm. My condolences to my cousins.
David Smith
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss!
Nancy Faber
January 2, 2022
My Mom dated Jerry for about 5 years. Went to Sun Prairie High School prom together. He was fun to hang out with and play Euchre.
Janette Hicks
January 2, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 2, 2022
