MADISON - Jerome F. Hoepker, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021, at home. He was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in Madison, the son of John and Eunice (Steward) Hoepker. Jerry married Jane E. Wolf on Jan. 18, 1964, and together they farmed with their children on their five-generation farm in the Town of Burke.

Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, teasing manner and as a generous friend. He loved farming and was immensely proud of the poultry and hog farm he operated with his family. He also loved running heavy equipment and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 139. Jerry also enjoyed traveling and together with his wife traveled the U.S. and Canada in their motorhome, even going as far as Alaska. Friends will also remember him for his love of Corvettes, cruising the countryside with a good friend or with a club; no matter what you were doing, it was all ways a good time with him around.

Survivors include his children, Lorne (Terri) Hoepker, John Hoepker and Laura Hoepker (Brad Warren); grandson, Travis Hoepker; sister, Donna Lothe; aunt, Virginia Steward; brothers-in-law, Tom (Terry) Wolf, Dudley Wolf, and Jay Wolf; nieces; nephews; cousins; and special friend, MaryAnn Annen, whose love and support allowed him to pass at home.

Jerome was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; and parents, John and Eunice Hoepker.

He will be buried at Burke Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be planned for spring.

Memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

