Carpenter, Jerry Arthur

DARLINGTON - Jerry Arthur Carpenter, age 83, of Darlington, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Jerry was born Aug. 19, 1937, in Darlington, Wis., to Clifford and Muriel (Wendt) Carpenter. He attended VanMatre country school in Wiota and graduated from Darlington High School in 1955. Jerry married the love of his life, the former Marilyn Olson, on April 30, 1960, at East Wiota Lutheran Church in Wiota, Wis. They were blessed with three children, Deb (Kevin) Quinn, Platteville, Steve (Lisa) Carpenter, Darlington and Cathy (Dave) Calvert, Mineral Point.

Jerry began milking cows at the age of 8 and his passion for dairy farming was lifelong. After their marriage, Jerry and Marilyn farmed in the Wiota area until 1978 when they purchased a farm just outside of Darlington. Today that farm, Red Rock View Farms, is run by his son, Steve, and his family. Jerry was so very proud of the expansion and success that Steve, Lisa and family have brought to his beloved farm.

After farming and family, sports was Jerry's other passion. Participant or spectator, Jerry especially loved baseball. Summer time for the family meant traveling southwest Wisconsin where Jerry played fast pitch and was the pitcher for Lamont and Fayette slow pitch teams, playing into his 60s. While he was a huge Redbirds, Badgers and Packers fan, the Chicago Cubs were his favorite team. Never wanting to miss a game, many family outings were planned around the Cubs schedule!

Jerry also loved bowling, and bowled league at the Ranch House Lanes in Darlington for many years. His name often appeared for high average; however, high score was never more important than the time spent with his bowling buddies followed by a good game of Jass. Playing ball, bowling, or hunting up North, Jerry treasured the many friendships formed through the years.

Jerry was a member of the Darlington United Methodist Church, the Evening Star Lodge #64 in Darlington, and the Zor Shriners. He was also a crop adjustor for Rain and Hail for 25 years. He was an avid reader, particularly westerns and Louis L'Amour.

Jerry was quiet by nature, yet jovial with friends. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He loved to tease his grandchildren, and they will treasure the tradition of having their nose buttered on their birthday by Grandpa. Jerry's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved watching them play sports through the years and enjoyed time spent together.

In addition to being survived by his wife and children, he leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Chuck (Rachel) Allendorf, Chad (Sarah) Allendorf and Chelsea (David) Edwards, Cody (Carrie Jo), Colton (Danielle Ramaker), Carson (Alyvia Riley) and Cora Carpenter and Kyle, Jeremy and Katie Calvert; six great-grandchildren, Nolan, Nathan and Brooklyn Allendorf, Chloe Carpenter, Bryce Jerry Allendorf, Wrenley Carpenter and another great-grandson due in November; brother, David (Audrey) Carpenter; sisters, Marilyn Elver and Joyce (Jerry) Tvedt; brother-in-law, Carl Chandler; sister-in-law, Connie (Butch) Ferrell; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Martha Chandler; and brother-in-law, Joe Elver.

The family would like to thank Agrace palliative care and hospice orange teams for the wonderful in-home care these past few months. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Dr. Solverson for the excellent care given to him over years. Thanks also to everyone at the Fitchburg Agrace HospiceCare for making his last day on earth so comforting. All of you are extraordinary people and we are so thankful and appreciate each one of you.

To protect our family and friends, a private family service will be held with burial at the Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington, Wis. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written out to "the family of Jerry Carpenter."