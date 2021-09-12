Ripple, Jessica Wade

ITHACA, N.Y. – Jessie Wade Ripple, age 95, of Ithaca, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, Madison. She was the daughter of the late Gust Kanakaris and Irene Pearl Popper Kanakaris-Wade. She was raised and educated in Wisconsin and Indiana, including receiving her teaching degree from Milwaukee State Teacher's College, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Sigma Sorority. A longtime resident of Ithaca, Jessie was a school teacher at Cayuga Heights Elementary School and Northeastern Central School in the 1960s and '70s. Prior to teaching in Ithaca, she taught third and fifth grades at Burdick School in Milwaukee and Cherokee Heights in Madison. Jessie celebrated 58 years of marriage with Dr. Richard E. Ripple, who died on Sept. 16, 2010. She found fulfillment in life by being with her grandchildren. She will be remembered by many for being a very kindhearted and generous person.

Jessie is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Bradford) Goldsmith; her granddaughter, Christine (Reed) Grogan; a grandson, Michael John Peterson IV and his fiancée, Krista Hagman; and three nephews, Paul (Fritz), David (Pam), and Jim Ripple. In addition to her parents and husband, Jessie is predeceased by her sister, Leonore Dickmann.

Due to COVID, funeral services will be posted on the funeral home's website on Sept. 18. Burial will be private at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cayuga Heights, N.Y. Friends are encouraged to plant a tree or flower in Jessie's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the cares of the H.E. Turner Funeral Home in Batavia. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.