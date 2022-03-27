Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy T. Shumate
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Jimmy (Jim) T. Shumate

March 31, 1952 - March 21, 2022

STOUGHTON - Jimmy (Jim) T. Shumate, aged 69, of Stoughton, died on March 21, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born March 31, 1952 in Morganfield, Kentucky, son of Dallas and Joan Shumate. He enlisted in the United States Army at age 17, leading to a distinguished military career that included earning a Bronze Star Medal 2nd OLC and Meritorious Service Medal 3rd OLC. He served his country in both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. He married Miryam Caballero on May 16, 1975 and raised three daughters, Thelma, Jamie and Jo Ann. Jim took great pride in his family and his military service.

Jim is survived by wife, Miryam; daughters Thelma Mikkelson, Jamie (Billy) Siebert and Jo Ann (Jack) Ebbott; grandchildren Jessica (Casey) Coens, Clayton and Kayli Mikkelson, Halle Hack, Howie Siebert, Andy and Hannah Ebbott; great-grandchildren Zahanna and Zuri-Ann Coens; father Dallas Shumate; sisters Sheila Neumann and Pamela Adams; and brothers Carl, Frank, Henry, and Ray Shumate. He was preceded in death by his mother.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue March 29, 2022, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton with military honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect, P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
March 27, 2022
Jimmy was always such a big presence at the house. Whenever I came over even if I had all 5 kids in tow to see Aunt Jaime , the 1st voice you would hear was Jimmy " hey girl , u guys staying for dinner? Ya hungry " LOL ... He would always pull me aside when Jamie wasn't looking to tell me " she's crazy " lol with a smile. He loved his family dearly and was always there to make anyone feel welcome. He will be missed everyday. We send our love to Miram ( mami) especially. It's hard to lose the one u love. Know he is always gonna be looking after u. To his girls and his grandchildren keep his memory alive by telling stories. I'm sure he would love that. Remember his laugh and how much he loved u all. We love u , sorry for your loss.
Charlie Harrolle
Friend
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results