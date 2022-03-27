Jimmy (Jim) T. Shumate

March 31, 1952 - March 21, 2022

STOUGHTON - Jimmy (Jim) T. Shumate, aged 69, of Stoughton, died on March 21, 2022, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born March 31, 1952 in Morganfield, Kentucky, son of Dallas and Joan Shumate. He enlisted in the United States Army at age 17, leading to a distinguished military career that included earning a Bronze Star Medal 2nd OLC and Meritorious Service Medal 3rd OLC. He served his country in both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. He married Miryam Caballero on May 16, 1975 and raised three daughters, Thelma, Jamie and Jo Ann. Jim took great pride in his family and his military service.

Jim is survived by wife, Miryam; daughters Thelma Mikkelson, Jamie (Billy) Siebert and Jo Ann (Jack) Ebbott; grandchildren Jessica (Casey) Coens, Clayton and Kayli Mikkelson, Halle Hack, Howie Siebert, Andy and Hannah Ebbott; great-grandchildren Zahanna and Zuri-Ann Coens; father Dallas Shumate; sisters Sheila Neumann and Pamela Adams; and brothers Carl, Frank, Henry, and Ray Shumate. He was preceded in death by his mother.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue March 29, 2022, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect, Stoughton with military honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

