Wolenec, Jo Ann (Schambow)

MONTFORT - Jo Ann (Schambow) Wolenec, age 81, of Montfort, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville. Jo Ann was born on June 14, 1940, to Arthur and Grace (Rowe) Schambow. She graduated from Fennimore High School. Jo Ann married Paul "Larry" Wolenec on Feb. 28, 1959, in Platteville. She and Larry lived for 60-plus years of their married life on a farm north of Montfort. Jo Ann enjoyed sitting on the front porch swing relaxing in the beautiful surroundings of the Blue River valley. She will be remembered as a person who loved life, her family and friends, and always put the needs of others first. Family or friends could stop by any time of the day or night, and Jo Ann could somehow manage to whip up a fresh, home-cooked meal. Family get-togethers, playing cards, traveling with Larry, taking in shows at Fireside Theater, an occasional day out gambling, and the annual weekend getaway with her daughters, sisters, and nieces were things she always looked forward to. She was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Highland where she served in several positions, including 30-plus years as session clerk.

Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband, Larry, of 62 years; and her four children, Kelly (Lewis) Lee of Evansville, Kathy (Dave) Alcott of Montfort, Tina (Jon) Rundle of Richland Center, and Terry (Gena) Wolenec of Montfort. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Danielle (Peyton) Paquin of Mukwonago, Amy Alcott of Montfort, Emily Alcott of Madison, Heidi (Josh) Schmoll of Deerbrook, John (Whitney) Rundle of Lena, Wis., Miranda (Blake) Humphrey of Janesville, and Theadora (Elliot Endres) Jorgensen of Portland, Ore.; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Sawyer, Brady, Jessa, Henry, and Monroe; four sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Zitka of Troy, Ill., Mary (Michael) Prem of Franklin, Roberta (Robert) Stanley of Brookfield, and Linda Schambow of Madison; sisters-in-law, Marlys Wolenec of Dodgeville and Pam Schambow of Hales Corners; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Zoha and Carol Franzen; brother, Paul Schambow; brothers-in-law, Gene Wolenec, Robert Wolenec, and Milo Zoha; and sister-in-law, Caroline Wolenec.

Due to COVID, a private graveside service is being planned at the Eden Cemetery in rural Cobb, Wis. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special note of thanks and appreciation to the medical staff at Upland Hills Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided the last few weeks.

A memorial fund is being established in the loving memory of Jo Ann Wolenec. Memorials may be sent to the Soman-Larson Funeral Home at 203 West Grant St., Montfort, WI 53569, or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.