Bjelde, Joan Rita

MIDDLETON – Joan Rita Bjelde, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. She was born on July 14, 1926, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Matthew and Marie (Murphy) Brossard.

Joan spent part of her childhood in Milwaukee before moving to Madison. She had fond memories of spending her summers at her grandparent's farm in Elba. She graduated from Edgewood High School, where she met the love of her life, Earl Bjelde. The two were married on April 15, 1950, at St. James Catholic Church and spent 62 years together. She continued her education at Edgewood College, finishing her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Joan enjoyed traveling, and she and Earl often traveled with two of their very best friends, Earl's sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Skip Kehl. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed painting ceramics. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and was known for her Irish wit. She had a wonderful sense of humor! Her life revolved around her family, and she loved them fiercely.

Joan is survived by her sons, Craig (Cindy) Bjelde, Mark (Margaret) Bjelde and Jon (Lori) Bjelde; daughter, Denise (Evert) DeWitt; seven granddaughters, Jessica (Jose) Luna, Lindsey (Colin) Ozanne, Sarah (Wayne) Tietmeyer, Allison (Aaron) Susdorf, Megan (Lindsay Gratz) Bjelde, Amy (Shayne) Pipala and Angela (Jacob Nielsen) Bjelde; grandson, Jason Bjelde; six great-grandchildren; and many relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Bjelde; sister-in-law, Carol (Edwin "Skip") Kehl; sister, Therese "Moire" Brossard; and niece, Lori Kehl.

A visitation will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A graveside service will be held after the Mass at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Joan's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Edgewood College, St. Bernard Catholic Church (Middleton) or Attic Angels. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761