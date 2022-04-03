Joan Rita Bjelde

July 14, 1926 – Dec. 30, 2021

MIDDLETON - Joan Rita Bjelde, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. A visitation will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, followed by Mass at 11 a.m., with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A full obituary appeared in the Jan. 9, 2022, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

