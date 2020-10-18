Carter, Joan Blanche (Mountford)

MIDDLETON - Joan Blanche (Mountford) Carter, age 86, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. Joan was born March 20, 1934, in Poynette, Wis., to Alfred Wayne and Berenice Evelyn (Hamilton) Mountford.

Joan graduated from Poynette High School in 1952 and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education from Stout State College. She began her career in education teaching at Ripon Junior and Senior High Schools. While working in Ripon, she met Webster Carter, and they were married on June 24, 1963, in Madison, Wis. She continued her career working in the Home Service Department at Madison Gas and Electric. While raising her children, she taught food and nutrition classes at Madison Area Technical College and later worked as a teaching assistant at Northside Elementary School in Middleton. Joan had many hobbies, including reading, playing piano, gardening, sewing, genealogy and traveling. She was an excellent baker and prepared special dishes for family gatherings. Joan treasured time with her children, grandchildren, and visiting with family and friends.

Joan is survived by her children, Denise (Tim) Duhr, Darcy Carter (Eric), and Lloyd (Jodi) Carter; grandchildren, Russell, Elyse, Corey, Jacob, and Ella; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Donna) Mountford; and additional family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Webster in 2018: her parents, Wayne and Berenice Mountford; father and mother-in-law, Webster and Mary Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kay Mountford; and other family members.

A private family service and burial with Pastor John Oliver presiding, will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette, Wis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

