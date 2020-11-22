Kelly, Joan Margaret

MADISON - Joan Margaret (Mosuch) Kelly, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. She was born on Nov. 25, 1929, to Cecil and Margaret (Hansen) Mosuch. Though an only child, she had a close relationship with her extended family, and as an adult, she enjoyed reminiscing of the adventures and antics shared with her cousins while growing up. Joan graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1947, and attended Edgewood College. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, James E. Kelly, on Oct. 14, 1950, and they raised three children.

Joan was a charter member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and served in many parish volunteer roles over the years. The highlight of her life was having a family. She enjoyed camping, scouting and road tripping to U.S. historical sites, as well as the time she and Jim spent in their camp trailer near Devil's Lake State Park. Joan loved Girl Scouting and served as a troop leader, as well as in Blackhawk Council leadership positions. Joan operated a thriving daycare in her home for many years, maintaining contact with many of her now-grown clients until her death.

Joan is survived by her children, Tom (Carole Duh) Kelly of Park City, Utah, Patricia (Gary) Erickson of DeKalb, Ill., and Barbara (Joe) Smith of Madison; grandchildren, Chris (Shannon) Duh, Erin Murphy, Michael Duh, Meghan (Ben) Droessler, Emily (Adam Betz) Erickson-Betz, Charlotte (Brandon) Eames, Greg (Lacey) Smith and Kevin (Audrey Willems Van Dijk) Smith; great-grandchildren, Kestan, Ashton, Grayson, Zachary, Hannah, Naomi, Karley, Madeline, Abby, Henry, Bradley, Brianna, Carter and Caleb; and great-great-grandchildren, Brody, Jaxon, Gracie and Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Joan's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Joan's name to St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, WI 53714, and Friends of Devil's Lake State Park, P.O. Box 209, Baraboo, WI 53913-0209, https://www.friendsofdevilslake.org/donate.

Special thanks to the staff at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living of Cottage Grove for their kind and compassionate care of our mom. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

