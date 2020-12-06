Liscum, Joan A.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - Joan A. Liscum, 90, formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Terra Vista Memory Care, with her daughter, Becky, by her side.

She was born Feb. 20, 1930, on a farm near Ontario, Wis., to Fred and Louese (Hunter) Mitchell. From the age of 4, she would make the three-mile trek to a one-room school, many times trudging through snow drifts as tall as herself.

Upon graduation from Hillsboro High School in 1947, she left the farm for cosmetology school in La Crosse, which led her to her first job at a beauty shop in Richland Center. There, with her best friend Sharron by her side, she went on a blind double date with Maynard "Mike" Liscum. After dating for more than a year, Joan realized she did not want to live the farm life with Maynard and left town on a Greyhound bus bound for Madison, where she landed a job at Hauser's Beauty Shop on old University Avenue.

Maynard tried to lure Joan back with weekly love letters, but he realized she had become a city girl, so he joined her in Madison and found work.

Christmas night, 1950, Maynard planned a special gift for Joan. But while driving in his Packard, the car became stuck in a snow drift. Maynard got out, opened her door, got down on one knee and proposed marriage.

The couple married in Hillsboro Aug. 4, 1951, and lived in Madison. Maynard sang tenor in the famed barbershop quartet "The Cardinals," and Joan traveled along as they competed and won many barbershop contests. Eight years into their marriage, son Tim was born, followed by daughter, Becky.

Joan's focus became the children, holding various titles including Room Mother at Crestwood Elementary, Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader.

She returned to the beauty salon, providing "hair therapy" in nursing homes, which gave her such pride to serve others. She was known in the neighborhood for her beautiful gardens. She loved dancing, recreation league volleyball and supporting her children's music and sports endeavors. Her favorite activity was baking, with bread coming out of the oven just as Tim and Becky arrived home from school. Homemade cookies, brownies, pies and cakes were abundant and lovingly made.

One of Joan's passions was spending time outdoors. She became a naturalist and guide at the Madison School District's School Forest and delighted in leading elementary students on nature trails to explore and learn in an outdoor classroom.

Following retirement, Mike and Joan bought a used motor home, spending winter months in Florida with Tim and adoring grandchildren, Michelle and Anthony.

After Mike's passing in 2013, she would return favors from neighbors with a homemade pie or a plate of cookies. She remained independent for several years, canning and freezing vegetables from her sizeable garden.

When the time came to leave the family home, she relocated to Noel Manor in Verona, then closer to Becky in suburban Chicago. Joan was a joy to staff and fellow dementia residents at Terra Vista and amazed everyone with her strength and will, coming through two hip fractures, a stroke and surviving Covid-19 until post-covid syndrome presented complications too difficult to overcome.

Joan loved her family and inspired them with a determination to succeed in any challenge.

She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband; and sisters, Marie Popp and Bonnie Mehtala. Survivors include Tim (Madeleine Bryant) of Melbourne, Fla., and Becky (Ann Flood) of Oak Park, Ill.; two grandchildren, Michelle Keim and Anthony Liscum Maddox; eight great-grandchildren; and several nephews, nieces and their families.

A memorial service will be held next summer. Donations can be made to friendsofthemadisonschoolforest.org, capitolchordsmen.org, or a favorite charity.