Rotar, Joan V.

JANESVILLE/MADISON/VERONA/MARSHFIELD - Joan V. Rotar, age 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1930, to Joseph and Odelia (Breu) Hamus in Marshfield, Wis. She married Phillip Rotar on Sept. 18, 1952.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona, WI, with Father Robert Butz presiding. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to the compassionate staff at Agrace Hospice and Target Pharmacy in Janesville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Rock County Cancer Coalition, Agrace Hospice or a charity of your choice.

