SUN PRAIRIE -Joan L. Veith, age 91, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at St. Claire Hospital in Baraboo.

he was born Oct. 23, 1930 in the Town of Medina to Leon and Loretta (Weisensel) Benesh.

Joan married Robert C. Veith on May 28, 1949 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshall.

She is survived by her seven children, William (Mary) of Janesville, Christine (William) Eisenreich of Greenport, N.Y., Louise Wolf of South Yarmouth, Mass., Lawrence (Peggy) of Eyota, Minn., Theodore (Cheri) of Baraboo, Anthony of Sun Prairie, Laura (Leonard) Peaslee of Baraboo, daughter-in-law, Pattie of Midland, Mich., 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her sisters Mary, Judy and Rita.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Andrew; son-in-law, Gerald Wolf; and her brother, David.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie with Father Miroslaw Szynal presiding. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish will LIVE STREAM the service from their Facebook page at 11 a.m.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund and Camp Kesem.

