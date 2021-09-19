Foss, Joann M.

MADISON - Joann Foss died on Sept. 12, 2021, at SSM Health after a brief illness. She loved singing, quilting, friends and family. She was a longtime member of Burke Lutheran Church near Madison. Joann was fun-loving, beautiful and always full of life. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Darrell; her children, Scott (Kitt), Laurie and Kathy; grandchildren, Alli, Erika and Joey; and four great-grandchildren.

Her celebration of life will be at THE ROADSIDE GRILL, 6317 Rostad Drive, Windsor (www.roadsidegrill.com), on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.