Fox, JoAnn

CEDAR PARK, Texas - JoAnn Fox, 84 years young, was escorted home by our Lord peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Serenity House in Cedar Park, Texas. JoAnn was born May 12, 1937, in Greeley, Colo., the daughter of the late Carrie (Campbell) and William Hays. Along with her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by the love of her life and beloved husband of 16 years, Jack Fox of Knoxville, Tenn.; second husband, Robert Farrell of Madison, Wis.; brothers, Victor Hays, John Hays (wife, Lillian), Clyde Hays (wife, Marilene), Oscar Hays and Orvil Hays; sister, Berniece Derr (husband, Byron); and nieces, Anita Fitts and Ardy Ruholl.

JoAnn attended high school in Effingham, Ill., and Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, Ill. She married her first husband, Bobbie Joe Walter of Athens, Ohio, in 1957 and had three beloved sons. She achieved the status of certified professional secretary in 1967 and was Secretary of the Year twice in Athens, Ohio. She worked as a legal secretary for many years at the Stroud Law Firm in Madison, Wis., and retired from working at the Dan Scott Law Firm in Sevierville, Tenn. She attended Mountain View Church in Dandridge, Tenn. Having lived in Kenya, Africa, for a period of time, she fell in love with and collected all things giraffe. She was a golf enthusiast, a bingo specialist, loved playing Dominos, solving crossword and mind puzzles, singing, attending church, and doing cross-stitch.

JoAnn is survived by her three sons, Bruce Walter (Taci) of Westerville, Ohio, Robert Walter (Meghan) of Fairfax, Va., and Kevin Walter (Stacey) of Cedar Park, Texas; sisters, Sarah Fitts, Dixie Covington (Don), and Willene Nichols (Bob); sisters-in-law, Grace Chau (Victor) and Pam Hays (Orvil); grandchildren, Jonathan Walter (Lindsay), Taylor Jeffery (Trent), Bailey Zidar (Andrew), Lucy Walter, Lola Walter, Cody Walter, Parker Walter, and Genevieve Walter; great-grandchildren, Tayleigh Walter, Scarlett Walter, Logan Jeffery, and Dylan Jeffery; stepdaughters, Jill Gentry (Charles) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Melissa Koontz of Knoxville, Tenn.; step-grandchildren, Jamie Hull, Jeffery Gentry (Ashlee), Daniel Gentry (Emily), Ryan Koontz, and Richard Koontz (Elizabeth); and step-great-grandchildren, Evan Hull, Reid Hull, Jeremiah Gentry, Charleigh Gentry, and Calvin Gentry. She is also survived by a large extended family of nieces and nephews and their families.

Her remains will be interred at a later date near her other family members in a private graveside ceremony at the Watson Cemetery in Watson, Ill. Immediate family will be contacted when the date is set.

She requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to:

International Rett Syndrome Foundation

www.rettsyndrome.org/get-involved/donate

4600 Devitt Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45246

(513) 874-3020

This organization is requested because of the wonderful work they have done for Martilee Covington, the daughter of Philip Covington, who is one of JoAnn's nephews.

Rejoice her life by singing her favorite hymns: Eastern Gate and How Great Thou Art.

JoAnn's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Serenity Senior Living and Halcyon Hospice that took such great care of her the past three years and in her final moments.