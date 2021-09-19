Jorenby, JoAnn Lynn

MADISON - JoAnn Lynn Jorenby, age 51, died on Sept. 5, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born on Dec. 18, 1969, at St. Mary's hospital in Madison, Wis., to the proud parents, Richard and Virginia Jorenby. JoAnn attended Madison East High School and graduated in 1989.

Growing up, she attended Virginia Davis School of Dance for 15-plus years, learning ballet, tap jazz, and as a teacher's assistant. She was also a part of the girl scouts through grade school. Like her grandfather, she was an avid Badgers fan. Her greatest passion was caring for children. She was a caregiver for over 30 years, providing a loving in-home daycare service for children. There was nothing sweeter than seeing JoAnn cradling a baby in her arms.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Virginia; brother, Jeffrey (Michelle); grandmother, Ruth Mersberger; nephews, Blake and Ryan Jorenby and Sydney Kroll; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by grandfather, James Mersberger; and grandparents, Clifford and Phyllis Jorenby.

People have many choices in life; JoAnn chose love.

A celebration of life will be announced on a later date.

