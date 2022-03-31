Joann Junkins Lins

Aug. 14, 1936 - Mar. 2, 2022

HUNTLEY, IL - Joann Junkins Lins, 85, of Huntley, IL died peacefully March 2, 2022 with her family and kitties by her side.

Joann will be deeply missed but she will live on in the memories and love of her family and friends. Left to Celebrate her Life are her son, Dennis (Kathy); daughter, Dr. Deb; grandchildren: Jillian and Eric; her two brothers: Gary (Mary) and Robert (Barb). She also leaves multiple stepchildren/step grandchildren and honorary grandchildren/great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leo and his wife, Phyllis, Cletus and Larry.

Joann requested cremation with no formal funeral services and no flowers on her behalf. Donations in her memory may be made to: Mooseheart Charities, Mooseheart, IL; Animal Services & Assistance Programs, Marengo, IL; any fund that will support Medicare benefits and the rights of nursing home residents or, simply use these funds to get together and share a smile and a laugh in her memory.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a service at 7:30 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Rd., Huntley, IL. This will be a CASUAL event – please feel free to wear jeans, tennies and your favorite sports team apparel.

Burial will be at Noon, Saturday April 9, 2022 at Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Iowa with an informal luncheon to follow.