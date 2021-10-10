Menu
JoAnn Malas
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Markesan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Malas, JoAnn L. (Lemmer)

MARKESAN - JoAnn L. (Lemmer) Malas, age 93, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Barrett House, Green Lake, Wis. She was born in Markesan on Jan. 14, 1928, the daughter of Herb and Marian (Welk) Kohnke. After graduation from Markesan High School, JoAnn enrolled in a two-year business school in Milwaukee. Follow graduation, she began her business career in Milwaukee. JoAnn moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1951, where she married Joseph Lemmer, the father of her two sons. The family moved back to Wisconsin settling in Madison in 1964. JoAnn was employed by the CUNA Mutual Insurance Group for 26 years. JoAnn married James N. Malas in 1981. He preceded her in death in 1988. She was further preceded in death by her partner, Claude R. Whitney.

JoAnn is survived by her sons, Michael (Sarah Taylor) and Scott (J'aime) Lemmer; and two granddaughters, Allison and Rachel Lemmer.

In our mother's journey through life, she touched many souls and always left her unique imprint of style and class, not to mention her loyalty, sense of humor, and friendship.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Family will greet friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. A light lunch will be served following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agnesian Healthcare Hospice, 1175 N. Margaret St. # B, Markesan, WI 53946, or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI 53705.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Oct
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
