Conger, Joanne R. "Jo"

MADISON – Joanne R. "Jo" Conger, age 88, of Madison, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of the Rev. Clarence and Rosa Anderzon. She married Duane Conger in 1967 in Madison.

Jo graduated from East Rockford High School in 1951, Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1955, Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., in 1957 (BSN), and Syracuse University in New York in 1964 (MSN). She went on to teach nursing students at the Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in Rockford, Ill., and was a clinical associate professor at UW-Madison School of Nursing from 1964-1991.

Jo was immensely proud of her Swedish heritage. She enjoyed traveling, and Virginia and Colorado were her favorite places to visit each year. She was a dog lover and had collies then corgis most of her life. She was a very good golfer and was called "boomer" by her foursome members. In retirement, Jo, her twin sister Jan, and her faculty colleagues golfed each Tuesday morning for years.

Jo was very active at Midvale Community Lutheran Church and was a member for over 50 years. She served on numerous committees, including the building and grounds committee for 30 years. Jo was a member of the choir, which she loved dearly, and it was so important to her. Her faith was very precious to her, and love of Jesus Christ was evident in her way of relating to people.

Joanne is survived by her sister, Janice "Jan" Anderzon; nephews, David and Daniel Anderzon; niece, Julie (Steve) Smith; great-nephew, Joe Anderzon; great-nieces, Hillary and Callan Anderzon and Kara Smith; great-great-nephews, William and Elijah Anderzon; special cousins, Dorothy and Cynthia Niles and Kathy Cook; step-son, Dennis (Sylvia) Conger; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Conger; brother, David Anderzon; and sister-in-law, Lora Anderzon.

A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Boulevard, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the start of the service on Friday.

