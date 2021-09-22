Menu
Joanne "Jo" Conger
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Conger, Joanne R. "Jo"

MADISON – Joanne R. "Jo" Conger, age 88, of Madison, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of the Rev. Clarence and Rosa Anderzon. She married Duane Conger in 1967 in Madison.

Jo graduated from East Rockford High School in 1951, Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1955, Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., in 1957 (BSN), and Syracuse University in New York in 1964 (MSN). She went on to teach nursing students at the Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in Rockford, Ill., and was a clinical associate professor at UW-Madison School of Nursing from 1964-1991.

Jo was immensely proud of her Swedish heritage. She enjoyed traveling, and Virginia and Colorado were her favorite places to visit each year. She was a dog lover and had collies then corgis most of her life. She was a very good golfer and was called "boomer" by her foursome members. In retirement, Jo, her twin sister Jan, and her faculty colleagues golfed each Tuesday morning for years.

Jo was very active at Midvale Community Lutheran Church and was a member for over 50 years. She served on numerous committees, including the building and grounds committee for 30 years. Jo was a member of the choir, which she loved dearly, and it was so important to her. Her faith was very precious to her, and love of Jesus Christ was evident in her way of relating to people.

Joanne is survived by her sister, Janice "Jan" Anderzon; nephews, David and Daniel Anderzon; niece, Julie (Steve) Smith; great-nephew, Joe Anderzon; great-nieces, Hillary and Callan Anderzon and Kara Smith; great-great-nephews, William and Elijah Anderzon; special cousins, Dorothy and Cynthia Niles and Kathy Cook; step-son, Dennis (Sylvia) Conger; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Conger; brother, David Anderzon; and sister-in-law, Lora Anderzon.

A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Boulevard, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the start of the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
12:00p.m.
MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
4329 Tokay Boulevard, Madison, WI
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
4329 Tokay Boulevard, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan, my memories of Jo and you at our monthly group at St. Mary's are joyful. Jo always added a spark to the discussion and I treasure some of her wit and wisdom. I know that you'll miss her terribly. You are both in my thoughts and prayers.
Sheila Lynch
Other
October 4, 2021
Jan, Please accept my deepest sympathies on the loss of your sister. I remember you both so vividly from the class I took at Midvale Community Lutheran Church on what we believe as Lutherans. You were both so welcoming to me as a newcomer. I remember wishing my relationship with my siblings was more like yours. Your welcome was part of the reason I decided to join that congregation earlier this month. My prayers are with you as you face this tremendous loss in your life. Brave Heart!
Scott Johnson-Tews
Other
September 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Todd Swanson
September 22, 2021
