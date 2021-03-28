Fiedler, Joanne Mary "Joni"

MIDDLETON – Joanne Mary "Joni" Fiedler, nee Morash, went to her eternal rest on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on April 1, 1932, in Beloit, Wis., to Corey S. and Maybelle (Haugen) Morash. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1950 as co-valedictorian. She attended La Crosse State Teachers college her freshman year and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she graduated in 1954 with a B.S. degree in Physical Education-Science minor. At UW, she was one of three selected to be the first female cheerleaders, and she cheered in the first ever UW Rose Bowl appearance in January 1953. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and also a member of Pi Lambda Theta educational sorority.

She married Ronald R. Fiedler on June 18, 1955, and they were married for almost 64 years. She was a teacher in Lake Mills, Wis., and Stanwood, Mich. As a young teen and into her 20s, she performed in Beloit's water ballet, a main feature of the city, and continued to perform at La Crosse and UW-Madison. She had an invitation to try out with Hippodrome of New York City but chose marriage over a career.

Joni and Ron lived in Indiana, Virginia, Michigan and in Waukesha, Mount Horeb, Kohler and Middleton, Wis. They had three children together, Brian, Jeffrey, and Lori Jo, and they were the focus of her life. Family and friends were dearest to her heart and in later years, she was especially fond of and devoted to her five grandchildren and great-grandson.

Joni was also a community volunteer and served on many committees, too numerous to mention. Her favorites were being a tour guide at the Governor's residence for over 20 years, serving as a UW Ambassador for the Athletic Department for over 14 years and working behind the main desk at University Hospital for 10 years. She also worked on many political campaigns at the local, state and national levels. She was a member of the Bascom Hill Society, a longtime member of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the Republican Women of Dane County (served on the board), Friends of the UWHC, Inc. (served on the board), a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Lifetime Association and the Wisconsin Union, the MMoCA and the Art League, and St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Joni was a great Badgers and Packers fan and was in attendance at the Ice Bowl. Being ticket holders for UW football, basketball and hockey, Joni and Ron traveled to many bowl games together. She had many interests including traveling, golfing, skiing (still downhill skiing at age 75), biking, reading, stitchery, playing bridge and writing, especially poetry. She traveled extensively with Ron and her international travel included special trips to Russia, Japan, Korea, China, Australia and New Zealand. She also enjoyed family vacations in Hawaii, Florida, California, and Keystone, Colo., which was her second home from 1987 to 2012.

Joni is survived by her children, Brian (Lisa) Fiedler of Minn., Jeffrey Fiedler of Hugo, Minn., and Lori Jo Ochalek of Mequon, Wis.; grandchildren, Jade (Justin) Brimeyer, Jennifer (Benjamin) Troop, Megan and Thomas Ochalek, and Matthew Fiedler; great-grandson, Calvin Troop; her sister, Claudia (John) Brown; sister-in-law, Pat Fiedler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; granddaughter, Grace Anna Fiedler; sister, Loris; stepfather, Earl Raiche; and brothers-in-law, Harold Fiedler, Dean Fiedler and Jack Woll.

Visitation will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A service will follow at 12 noon, with the Rev. Jerry Tews presiding. Family and friends who wish to view service via LIVE STREAM may visit Joni's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Wisconsin Foundation Spirit Squad for Scholarships or to Attic Angel Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

