Joanne Schmidt

Sept. 5, 1936 - April 12, 2022

MADISON, WI - Joanne Schmidt, age 85, of Madison, WI died peacefully, April 12, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital, having been called to God's eternal glory in Christ Jesus.

She was born September 5, 1936, to Harvey and Helen (Radewin) Voigt in Milwaukee, WI. Joanne graduated from Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, WI. in 1954 where she met her high school sweetheart, Ronald Schmidt. They were married in 1957 and celebrated 64 years of marriage before he predeceased her in September of 2021.

Joanne supported Ron through dental school (Marquette) and his naval service in Coronado, CA, while growing their family. They returned to Madison in 1963 where they settled. Joanne always focused her efforts on supporting the ambitions of her family above her own. She worked for 17 years in the personal accounts department of Hilldale Bank, retiring as a department manager in 1997. Shortly after retirement, they moved to Tucson, AZ and thoroughly enjoyed their new community, golfing and exploring the southwest. In 2010 they returned to Madison to be closer to the family they loved. Jo and Ron enjoyed traveling throughout their lives, often with dear friends, to hiking, sightseeing and scuba diving destinations around the world.

Joanne was blessed with three children: Lori (Brett) Veerman, Randall (Maryann) and Robert (Jodi); nine grandchildren: Courtney (Jeff) Hilmanowski, Jordan Veerman, Dana (Adam) Ewbank, Ryan (Jessica) Schmidt, Zachary (Kaylee) Peters, Hayden Peters, Cailyn Schmidt, Julia Schmidt, and Alyssa Schmidt; and four great grandchildren that brought her great joy (Fox, Retta, Harvey, and Molly). She is also survived by her sister, Judy Knoerr.

Joanne had a beautiful soprano voice and loved singing, cooking her favorite recipes, floral arranging, and gardening. She was a fighter who survived three bouts of breast cancer and battled courageously with challenges from dementia over the past few years. She loved being a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the elementary school. Sunday worship has always been a priority for Joanne and Ron. Declining memory, covid risks and Ron's death could have weakened her resolve, but her determination to be present in church to faithfully worship God only grew stronger.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 A.M on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1701 Mckenna Blvd, Madison, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M until the time of service.

Those interested in expressing sympathy with a donation, please consider the "Raymond Schmidt Lutheran Educator Fund" in care of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1701 McKenna Blvd., Madison WI 53711.

