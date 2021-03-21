Schoenemann, Jodi Kay

MADISON - Jodi Kay Schoenemann, age 31 passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in a fatal car accident. Jodi was born September 28, 1989 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She is the daughter of Garry Schoenemann and Sherri (Hatton) Schoenemann.

Jodi grew up in the Madison area and graduated from East High School in 2008, where she played on the basketball team. Jodi worked as a CNA and job coach at Central Wisconsin Center (CWC) for almost a decade. She was a compassionate, hardworking caregiver, educator, and friend to so many staff and residents she worked with. Jodi surrounded herself with everyone she loved. You could find her spending summers around the campfire at Willow Mill campsite with family, fishing with Dad, cheering on her nephews at sporting events, dancing at music festivals, advocating for social justice, raising awareness for people and families living with Huntington's Disease and socializing with her loved ones at her favorite local establishments. Jodi was best known for her contagious laugh, the immense love she had for her family and the ability to make a friend out of everyone she met.

Jodi is survived and deeply missed by her father, Garry (Mary) Schoenemann; brothers, James (Kirsten) Schoenemann and Jeremy (Carrie) Kvammen; sisters, Jennifer (Chris) Gilbert and Jessica (Kyle) VanFossen; paternal grandfather, Gerald Schoenemann; her aunts, Darcy (Steve) Tingley, Penny (Mike) Meikle, Kathy Bender and Lisa Vitense; uncles, Larry (Ann) Schoenemann and Jerry (Sandy) Schoenemann; step grandmother, Barbara Hatton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sherri Schoenemann; grandmothers, Charmaine Hatton and Marie Schoenemann; grandfather, Richard Hatton and uncle, Ricky Hatton.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date. In her memory, please donate to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at hdsa.org.

