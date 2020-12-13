Parker, Jody Lee

DEFOREST – Jody Lee Parker, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Infinite Abilities in Portage. He was born in Black River Falls, Wis., on Sept. 9, 1967. He married Lisa Fogle on June 30, 1990, in Arlington, Wis. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Jody is survived by his wife, Lisa; his mother, Vernetta O'Brien; three brothers, Doug (Dawn) Parker, Rodney (Sheila) Parker and Eric Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Parker.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to like Infinite Abilities and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.

