BEAVER DAM - John T. Andler age 39, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born on November 18, 1981 in Columbus, Wisconsin, to John and Susan (Daley) Andler. John was a 2000 graduate of Columbus High School. He earned his bachelors degree at UW-Stout and was in property management at JSM Properties for over 15 years. John was always ready to smile, laugh, crack a smart joke, quote movies or tell a funny story about his high school escapades. He loved kayaking, fishing, watching movies and spending time with friends and family and his beloved cats, Max & Loki. John was the absolute best brother that two sisters ever could have and, as the only son in the family, he brought light and joy to his parents every minute of every day. John was the best uncle in the world to his niece, Natalie, and nephew, Jack. Survivors include his parents John and Sue of Beaver Dam; his two sisters Beth (Rob) Jens of Beaver Dam and Sarah (Grant) Frautschi of Madison; niece Natalie Jens and nephew Jack Jens; other relatives and countless friends. Many of his most treasured friendships were life-long, some developed and became rock-solid in adulthood, some were brief along the way, but every single friendship was meaningful to John and never forgotten. The family would like to extend a special thank you to John's brother in spirit, Brian Waddell, and are grateful for his heart of gold that always shines so brightly. A private family memorial mass will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Town of Elba. Rev. John Radetski will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery at a later date. Since a large celebration of life will not be held the family asks Johns friends and loved ones to remember all the great times they shared with John, tell all the stories, have so many good laughs and raise a glass occasionally to one of the kindest, funniest and most dear people to walk among us. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

